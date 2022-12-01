Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $65.64 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $65,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 182.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 62.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy Company Profile

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $198.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $743.99.

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

