Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $67.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 446,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.46% of Alamos Gold worth $67,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Profile

