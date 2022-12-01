Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $70.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tyson Foods worth $70,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.