Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $75.86 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $75,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 953,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

HST opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

