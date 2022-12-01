Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $76.32 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Paycom Software worth $76,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock opened at $339.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $450.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.09.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

