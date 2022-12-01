Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $80.34 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $80,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on VVV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
VVV stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
