Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $80.68 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Range Resources worth $80,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

