Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $81.76 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Trane Technologies worth $81,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,028,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Shares of TT stock opened at $178.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

