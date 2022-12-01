Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Bunge worth $67,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $50,867,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.