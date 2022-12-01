Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,811,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $63,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 414,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after buying an additional 38,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

