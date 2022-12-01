Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 208,530 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 560,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,530 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $70,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.01 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

