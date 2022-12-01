Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 250,361 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Waste Connections worth $73,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,859 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 873,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 334,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

