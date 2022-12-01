Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 415,100 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $69,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after acquiring an additional 923,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $76.28 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

