Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $78,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

