Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 559,200 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 559,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $81,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

A stock opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $129.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

