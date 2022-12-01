Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,400 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100,262 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $69,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 7.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 99.2% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288,344 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 143,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in InMode by 52.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

InMode Stock Performance

About InMode

Shares of INMD stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.