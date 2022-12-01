Research Analysts Set Expectations for Roku, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.81). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.00) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. Roku has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $266.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Roku by 78.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Roku by 19.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $6,175,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Roku by 116.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its position in Roku by 61.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.