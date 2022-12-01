ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RMD opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

