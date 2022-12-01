ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average is $220.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.