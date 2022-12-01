Richard S. Lochen, Jr. Purchases 230 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $12,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $223,614.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $407.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,203,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 359,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.