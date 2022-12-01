Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 241,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3,825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE RHI opened at $78.78 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

