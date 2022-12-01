Robert W. Baird Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $237.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.03.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

