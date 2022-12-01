Rocket Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 22,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 14,181 call options.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,750,122.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,017,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 78,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 817.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 357,173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

