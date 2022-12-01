Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Ryanair worth $69,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

