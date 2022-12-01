Salvatore Thomas Butera Purchases 5,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $11,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VolitionRx Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of VNRX opened at $2.38 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VolitionRx Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on VNRX. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

