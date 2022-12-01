Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

