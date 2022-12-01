Shaftesbury PLC (SHB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.10 on December 21st

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shaftesbury Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 360.80 ($4.32) on Thursday. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 322.80 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 362.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.82) to GBX 537 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 619.40 ($7.41).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

