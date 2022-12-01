Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $139,343,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $378.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.49.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.