SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365,831 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.99% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $182,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $24.18 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

