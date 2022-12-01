Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.20 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.