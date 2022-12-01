Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Liberty Global Call Options (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 55,272 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,062% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,748 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

