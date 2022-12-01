Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Plans $5.00 Special Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Thursday, January 5th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

