Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Plans $5.00 Special Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Thursday, January 5th.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of RGR stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
