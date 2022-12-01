Supreme Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:SUP)

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supreme Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON SUP opened at GBX 99 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.46 million and a PE ratio of 913.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.50. Supreme has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($2.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.03) target price on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday.

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

