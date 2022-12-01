Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,982 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $212,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -960.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

