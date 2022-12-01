TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 216,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,409,227 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $48.40.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $304,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2,120.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 885,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 845,413 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

