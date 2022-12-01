TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of TELUS worth $82,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

TU opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

