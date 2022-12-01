Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 15,000 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$12,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,917,214 shares in the company, valued at C$35,621,287.62.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 100,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 9,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$7,980.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$425.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$820.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$880.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,740.00.

On Monday, September 12th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$440.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$440.00.

Tethys Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Company Profile

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

