Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 63,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 57.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 347.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,231 shares of company stock worth $2,067,954. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $154.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $191.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

