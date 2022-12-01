The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

BNS stock opened at C$52.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$45.26 and a 12 month high of C$74.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after buying an additional 1,914,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,467,000 after buying an additional 1,618,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

