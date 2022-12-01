The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.86.

BNS opened at C$70.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.19 and a 52-week high of C$95.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

