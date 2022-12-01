The Goldman Sachs Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 52,342 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 28,518 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,352,684 shares of company stock worth $108,659,919. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

NYSE:GS opened at $386.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

