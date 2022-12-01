The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.
Trade Desk Trading Up 7.1 %
Trade Desk Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
