The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk Trading Up 7.1 %

Trade Desk Profile

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,607.00, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $110.87.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.