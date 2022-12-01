The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Trade Desk worth $73,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,607.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $110.87.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

