TheStreet Upgrades Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) to B

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

