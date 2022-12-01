Todd E. Siegel Purchases 1,486 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) Director Todd E. Siegel purchased 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,498.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently -29.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 660,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

