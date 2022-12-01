Topps Tiles Plc (TPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 44 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35. Topps Tiles has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.80 ($0.84). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.27. The company has a market cap of £86.54 million and a PE ratio of 746.67.
