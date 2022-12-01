Topps Tiles Plc (TPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Topps Tiles Price Performance

Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 44 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35. Topps Tiles has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.80 ($0.84). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.27. The company has a market cap of £86.54 million and a PE ratio of 746.67.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

