Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 12,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,103 call options.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPLK opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.43.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
