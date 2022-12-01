Traders Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

