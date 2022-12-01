Tyson Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 31,059 put options on the company. This is an increase of 428% compared to the typical volume of 5,887 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

