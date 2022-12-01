UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in UDR by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in UDR by 9.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

